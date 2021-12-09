Jenni Rivera is convinced that she was BETRAYED, says spiritual teacher

Jenni Rivera was invoked by Tania Karam, specialist in angels, during the program “The sun rises “. This ceremony was carried out so that the “Band Diva“could communicate with his brother Gustavo.

The alleged meeting took place today that marks the nineth anniversary of the death of the singer, who died in a plane crash. During this segment, Karam He said that the interpreter thought she had been betrayed and questioned who was responsible for this affront.

Gustavo assured that he could not answer this question in the air, because there were many things related to his case that he intends to make known to the public.

“I can’t answer here, but there were many things, but there were things, there were many things.” said.

Karam added that “The First Lady of the Corrido “ she insisted on knowing which of her relatives had helped to act against her. To this he added that the singer only had the intuition that hers had not been sincere with her.

The singer has been dead for 9 years

“It breaks my heart to think that someone from my own family could hate me so much… please talk to me!” Said Karam, allegedly influenced by Rivera.

Gustavo He assured that he was willing to talk with the cameras turned off, because his relatives are interested only in money, fame and power, but that he was not willing to air what was happening within the Rivera.

Jenni Rivera died estranged from Chiquis and she remembers how the painful separation from her mother was

He stressed that he also had suspicions about various things, which he has been finding out over the years and that he is convinced that Jenny He is aware of what he has done this time.

Tania said that the interpreter was not interested in pressuring him with these questions, that she loved him and also asked him to take care of her children, since she considered that they had not given her the money that was theirs.

“She wants her children to receive more, perhaps they are not receiving totally, and she asks me to tell you ‘I have forgiven’, that is important for me to tell you, ‘the peace of God embraces me, my heart is full of gratitude and peace for my family, I have had a process. Now from where I am, I reach many more people, ‘”the angel expert explained to the singer’s brother.

