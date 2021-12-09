Jenniffer González is hurt by the arrest of Ángel Pérez, but thinks that corruption is “disgusting”

Washington dc – The Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer Gonzalez, today joined the governor’s request Pedro Pierluisi so that the mayor of Guaynabo, Angel Perez, resign your post and any leadership position in the New Progressive Party (PNP), after being accused of corruption.

Although he said that the mayor’s situation hurts him personally, “there is no room for tepid expressions.”

“Like most of the town, I was surprised by the recent arrest of the mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez, it hurts me because a friendship with his family unites me. However, our responsibility to the people goes above friendship, ”said González.

“There is no room for lukewarm expressions when we are the first to set an example. Neither the municipality nor the political community have space for these acts where the trust of those who come to serve themselves is lost, instead of serving our people, the people we ask for the trust to represent them, ”he added.

Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday, December 9, 2021. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Pérez began his political career as president of the Youth of the New Progressive Party (PNP). In the photo he greets former Governor Ricardo Rosselló. (File)

In 2017, he became mayor of Guaynabo through primaries, following the sexual harassment scandal against Héctor O’Neill. (File)

Pérez surpassed Senator Carmelo Ríos in the PNP primaries, with 69.95% of the favor of the Guaynabo electorate. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

The phrase of his campaign was “We tidy up the house, We continue with the Reconstruction of Guaynabo.” (Teresa Canino Rivera)

During his campaign, he repudiated O’Neill’s actions and assured that he would maintain a healthy municipal administration. (File)

Pérez’s election as mayor of Guaynabo was publicly questioned because he allegedly did not reside in the municipality. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

At the time of his arrest, Pérez was in his second four-year term in command of Guaynabo. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

In the photo Pérez accompanies Governor Pedro Pierluisi. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

In 2004, for the general elections, Pérez was elected representative of the PNP. (File)

Pérez filled the vacancy of Representative for District 6, Wilson Soto. (File)

He was president of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The people’s endorsement was not limited to the 2004 election, but in the next one, 2008, Pérez was reelected. (Juan Luis Martínez Pérez)

During his career in the Legislature, he met his wife, who was then also a representative for the PNP, Liza Rodríguez. (File)

In addition to being the mayor of Guaynabo, Pérez presided over the Federation of Mayors, which groups together the municipal executives of the PNP. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The mayor of Guaynabo with Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González. (File)

Pérez was set $ 10,000 bail on three counts of conspiracy, bribery and extortion. (Ricky Reyes)

Governor Pedro Pierluisi ordered a special election within the next 30 days to replace Pérez. (Ramón “Tonito” Zayas)

The commissioner maintained that “public service must be synonymous with honesty, whoever uses it to benefit personally must be repudiated.” “Puerto Rico does not deserve one more case, this has to stop. It is disgusting and a shame for me to see these corruption schemes and how their network endangers federal funds and public trust, “he added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI, in English) executed two new arrests for public corruption this morning, including the mayor of Guaynabo. The second arrested was Radamés Benítez, who works as a special assistant to the mayor of Trujillo Alto, Jose Luis Cruz Cruz.