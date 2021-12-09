Joel Campbell’s continuity in Striped falters, would not follow

The 29-year-old Costa Rican attacker maintains a contract with León until 2023

The Costa Rican attacker, Joel campbell has not had the prominence desired by Striped who see with good eyes getting rid of the attic despite the fact that it has a six-month contract, loaned by Lion.

All this is due to the little participation of the 29-year-old Costa Rican with the Aztec team in the current semester that has its outcome in Mexican soccer, not including the participation of Striped from Monterrey because they were eliminated in the hands of Atlas.

In addition, in Striped They seek to strengthen their position, and the Costa Rican does not enter into the plans of the renowned Aztec strategist, Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre.

During your stay with Monterrey He participated in fifteen games, scored no goals and his action on the court was reduced to 568 minutes, a performance that strategist Javier Aguirre did not like.

Sources to ESPN They have revealed that the Costa Rican environment is looking for an option in another Liga MX club, however, they do not rule out the idea of ​​emigrating to MLS; Currently his file belongs to the Lion, signed until June 2023, so everything would have to be processed with the Panzas Verdes.

During the past six months Joel campbell has suffered from injuries that have marginalized him from his regularity with Striped, and therefore its participation has been diminished.

In addition, with the national team of Costa Rica, the striker who played for Arsenal in the Premier League has suffered from ailments that were not liked in Monterrey, as they could have been prevented and not exposed to more time off the courts.

If your departure from Striped, Joel campbell He would look for an opportunity in another Liga MX club, previously he was champion with León, a leading role that he had when he was directed by Ignacio Ambriz.