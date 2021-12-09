Joshua Kimmich, out until 2022 for the aftermath of covid-19

Bayern Munich midfielder, Joshua Kimmich, not vaccinated and infected at the end of November covid-19, has come out of quarantine but will not play again before 2022 due to the physical consequences, the German club announced on Thursday.

“I’m glad the quarantine is over. I’m fine, but I still can’t train fully due to a minor injury to my lungs, “the 26-year-old said in a statement.

“I will follow a rehabilitation training and I am looking forward to being back full time in January, “he added.

The midfielder will thus miss the last three games of the championship scheduled in December against the Mainz, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart (14).

The Bavarian midfielder’s last game with his club dates back to November 6 against him Freiburg.

A few days later he had to leave the German team for having been in contact with his teammate Niklas Süle, positive for covid-19. He then lost the two November games against Liechtenstein (9-0) and Armenia (4-1).

He was quarantined again on November 19 for having been with a positive person for covid-19 and then he himself tested positive.

Kimmich’s decision not to be vaccinated had sparked endless debates in Germany. Even the Interior Minister asked him to get vaccinated.

Many, in the press or from politics, reproached him for having sent a negative signal in a country where the vaccination rate is insufficient (69.3% of vaccinated people with the full guideline).

Germany is currently hit by a new wave of infections. To confront them, the new Social Democratic Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is going to ask Parliament to rule on the mandatory nature of the vaccine, which, if approved, will come into force in February or March.