Kamala Harris and her “paranoia” with wireless headphones

Wireless headphones are very popular to be used in conjunction with cell phones, computers, tablets, and other digital devices, and generally use bluetooth technology to establish connections and transmit audio and data.

But Vice President Kamala Harris appears to be oblivious to the popularity of wireless headphones and prefers, according to Politico initially, to turn to wired headphones for her communications.

Then-US senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris speaks on the phone during her campaign tour in August 2019. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The reason, it is stated, is that for security reasons the vice president prefers not to use wireless bluetooth equipment and therefore uses wired headphones, which, although some believe they are obsolete or out of fashion, offer much greater security.

Some have suggested, Politico said, that this stems from a sort of Harris paranoia but, in any case, there is a basis for senior officials to opt for wired communications and not Bluetooth connections.

As CNET explained, connections such as Bluetooth that require two devices to be connected wirelessly to exchange data are susceptible to being intercepted, which puts the information exchanged between them at risk.

And he cites Clay Miller, an expert in digital security, who points out that there have been cases of attacks in which “cybercriminals use a bluetooth connection to take control of the device and install malicious code. This code allowed the hacker to listen to conversations carried out both in that phone as well as others nearby by turning that phone into a secret microphone. “

Hackers could also extract information from a hacked bluetooth device.

Politico commented on some situations in which Harris has been seen with wired headphones and cites images in which she is seen with them – including the call in November 2020 in which she congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the presidential election and some appearances in the media and at Senate events – and pointed out that it is security reasons (and not a kind of desire for retro fashion) that keep the vice president from using these wireless headphones.

Politico even indicates that there are those who suggest that Harris is somewhat paranoid in relation to possible intrusions in his communications and that for this reason, in addition to moving away from wireless headphones, he prefers to send text messages instead of emails. The sources of this would be ex-collaborators of the Harris campaign, whose names Politico does not mention.

In any case, the issue of bluetooth would not be paranoia and there are security reasons for public officials not to use these types of connections. Jason Kent, another cybersecurity expert cited by CNET, says Harris is “absolutely correct” in shying away from Bluetooth connections, as those communications can be tapped.

And that portal adds what was said by one more expert in the field, Chuck Everette, who explains that, for example, criminals sometimes scan vehicles to detect bluetooth connections in them and then attack them to seize the devices and other things around them . However, this type of scan must be carried out at a short distance from the device, a maximum of about 10 meters, it is indicated.

Other sources, including Vice News, indicate that the range of a bluetooth connection could reach 60 meters. In any case, that implies that in order to exploit the vulnerabilities of that technology (which would be dozens according to a report from the SANS Technological Institute, the hacker must achieve closeness to his objective. That is, it is not that the bluetooth headphones with which someone listens to calls your cell phone can be hacked from a distant place, but it is clear that there are security gaps in those connections that can be exploited.

Spying on the vice president of the United States is of course something of much more weight and complexity than stealing cell phones from cars, but it is precisely for this reason that Harris and his team prefer to stay away from vulnerable connections such as Bluetooth. Wearing wired headphones may be seen by some as old-fashioned, retro or whatever, but that certainly reduces the possibility of intrusions that compromise the highly sensitive information Harris handles.

For the general population, however, although the risk of someone intruding on their Bluetooth communications certainly exists, they are less likely to be the target of hackers. But experts say that even for standard users it does not hurt to take precautions in case someone fears being spied on or simply wants not to have that risk on top, whatever its magnitude.

Turning off the bluetooth service of your device is an appropriate option for this, either completely if you want not to emit any signal of that nature or when you are not using that type of connection, points out CNET.

