Lady Gaga Is Awarded For Best Actress In New York For Her Role In “House of Gucci”

The New York Critics Circle (NYFCC, in English) awarded Lady Gaga this Friday with the award for best actress for her role in the Ridley Scott film “House of Gucci”, a recognition with which the singer and actress solidifies her position in the race to the Oscar.

The New Yorker was awarded despite the fact that the film itself has not been widely applauded, with a discreet score of 63% in the joint evaluation of hundreds of film experts published on the Rotten Tomatoes network.

It is possible, however, that Lady Gaga faces strong rivals like Nicole Kidman at the Oscars for her role as Lucille Ball in “Being The Ricardos” or Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

The NYFCC also awarded Benedict Cumberbatch as best actor for his performance in “The Power of Dog”, a film that also won the award for best director for New Zealander Jane Campion, and for best supporting actor for Australian Kodi Smit -McPhee.

On the other hand, the organization, which has been handing out awards since 1936, has named “Drive My Car” as best film of the year, a Japanese film by director Ryusuke Hamaguchi that represents Japan in the category of foreign film at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, the British Kathryn Hunter was recognized with the award for best supporting actress for her participation in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, an adaptation of the famous play by William Shakespeare, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

Additionally, Mike Rianda’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” received the award for best animated film, and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” for best cinematography. (EFE)

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×20 Spider-Man No Way Home THE PREVIEW (because we can’t wait any longer)