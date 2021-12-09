León Darío Muñoz said that Restrepo is not a coach for Nacional criticized players, Liga Betplay | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

One day after the painful elimination of Atlético Nacional, after the 1-2 defeat against Deportivo Cali, in front of its people in Medellín, the critics have not been long in coming.

The largest and most expensive payroll in the country should have yielded another result in the final instances of the Betplay League and that is difficult to hide, even for the most optimistic about the process that coach Alejandro Restrepo just started.

The dissatisfied are more and they speak loudly and those who know in detail what is happening in the club begin to raise their voice of protest and point out those who consider guilty of this failure.

Among them, León Darío Muñoz, winner of five titles with the ‘purslane’ team (two in the League, 2 in the Merconorte Cup and one in the Interamerican Cup), did not go around the bush and criticized the protagonists in front of them.

“Alejandro Restrepo does not have decision-making capacity in Nacional, Alejandro does not have experience or background to lead the team, there they have to choose badly,” he said on Caracol’s ‘El Lengua’ program.

The rookie coach is a bet of the club after going through glittering names that did not meet expectations in the past, but according to Muñoz that is not the way and it would be necessary to think about privileging the experience and the record, as had been the custom.

But not only Restrepo, according to the former striker, is responsible: “In Nacional there are players who could not with the shirt, they have had opportunities and they could not give the team what the team has given them,” he added, referring to the fault that falls to those who go to the field.

It is early for Atlético Nacional, officially, to talk about the decisions that will be made after this unexpected outcome of the team that led the tournament throughout the semester. But the disagreement makes itself felt and, like it or not, it will have a bearing on what happens in the future.