Letitia James suspends her campaign for governor of NY

New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her run for governor on Thursday and said she will run for re-election in her current position to “finish the job” amid numerous ongoing investigations.

Democrat James had announced her candidacy for governor in late October, two months after a sexual harassment investigation she oversaw led former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

She was expected to be a strong contender against Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic nomination for governor in an increasingly crowded field.

James ended her run for governor on the same day that she was reported to be trying to seat former President Donald Trump for a statement on Jan.7 in an ongoing civil investigation into his business practices.

James’ office declined to comment on the Trump affair, but has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax authorities about the value of the assets.

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. – Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” James said in a statement.

“There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the job that New Yorkers chose me to do.”

James, 63, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first black person to hold that position. Had she been elected to the governor’s mansion, James would have been the first black person chosen for the position. Former Governor David Paterson took office in 2007, when Governor Eliot Spitzer resigned over a sex scandal, never running for office in his own right.

On Thursday, James’ office canceled a planned event on Long Island.

Since announcing his campaign in October, James has held few campaign rallies or press conferences and mostly stuck to his official schedule as attorney general. In recent weeks, he publicly called on the governor to take more aggressive action to fight the rise in COVID-19 cases, such as imposing a statewide mask mandate.

James garnered early endorsements from state legislators, local officials, and at least one nationally known Democrat: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Since he became attorney general in 2019, James’ office has filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration over federal policies on immigration, the environment and other issues.

James also filed a lawsuit accusing the leaders of the National Rifle Association of financial mismanagement – seeking to shut down the gun rights organization – and has secured hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements from companies involved in the opioid industry.

James’ decision to run for governor so soon after overseeing the investigation that led to Cuomo’s departure reinforced the feeling among her allies that the investigation was politically motivated, a claim that James has rejected.

As governor, Cuomo endorsed James to be attorney general and spearheaded a fundraiser for her in 2018, when she ran in a four-way Democratic primary to replace Eric Schneiderman, who abruptly resigned amid allegations that he abused the laws. women.

Both the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office are on the ballot in 2022.

In addition to Hochul, James was facing a gubernatorial primary that included Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat representing Long Island, and Jumaane Williams, who serves as an ombudsman in his elected position as Public Defender of the City. from New York. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is also expected to enter the election.

Both James and Williams and de Blasio have a political base in Brooklyn, which would have caused all three to split that support and weaken individually as they tried to confront Hochul’s backing in upstate and western New York.

New York State Democratic President Jay S. Jacobs, who supported Hochul, said he supported James running for attorney general and claimed that she put “the Democratic Party above her own interests and has a deep and genuine concern for what is best for the people of our state. “

James’ re-election as attorney general is not guaranteed and will likely involve a party primary like the one she won on her way to office in 2019. So far, three Democrats have stated they are running: Fordham law professor Zephyr Teachout , former Congressional Counsel Daniel Goldman and State Assemblyman Clyde Vanel. Other candidates are said to be considering running, encouraged by the prospect of James seeking a higher, now contentious position.