Letitia James: The New York prosecutor summons Donald Trump to testify for alleged tax fraud at his emporium | International

Protest at the headquarters of the Trump Organization, in New York, last October. CARLO ALLEGRI (Reuters)

The attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James, has summoned this Thursday to testify “under oath” to former President Donald Trump in the framework of the investigation for alleged tax fraud that his office instructs against the Trump Organization, a name given to the conglomerate of tycoon companies.

According to information advanced by the newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post, the date of the Republican’s appearance, theoretically in person, will be next January 7, a day after the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol that led a horde of his followers. Trump’s lawyers are evaluating the possibility of his not appearing so that his statement cannot be used against him, which would violate his constitutional right not to incriminate himself.

The prosecution has been investigating for months, on its own or in parallel with the Manhattan prosecutor’s office, possible crimes by Trump’s business conglomerate to determine if the firm committed fraud by seeking to obtain tax benefits by filing significantly higher real estate and property value declarations to those of the market. The case opened by James is unrelated to another ongoing in the Manhattan prosecution.

However, James’ efforts coincide with an investigation by Cyrus Vance, a Manhattan prosecutor, to determine whether the former president or his organization misrepresented property values ​​to gain access to potential lenders. That is, if you inflated the value of your properties to secure financing.

Trump has several open judicial fronts, but the most important is this ongoing investigation by the New York State prosecutor’s office into his businesses, which is not related to the decisions made during his term, between January 2017 and January 2021. The Suspicions also hang over the members of the family with executive participation in the emporium and the circle closest to the tycoon, but no one has been charged so far.

The only one victimUntil now, of the investigations, it has been its CFO for decades, Allen Weisselberg, who turned himself in at the end of June after being indicted for tax fraud. Scapegoat or sanitary cordon to prevent the action of justice from reaching the nucleus of the family, the delivery of Weisselberg seemed to have given a respite to the judicial pressure that stalks Trump, although it continues to tarnish the viability of his political campaign, directed theoretically for reelection in 2024.

The former president, who has just made the leap into the media business with the creation of a new company, Trump Media, has repeatedly described the investigations against him as a “witch hunt” as well as a “desperate attempt” to Charging him with a crime by Democrat James, who is investigating four real estate projects of the Trump Organization and his failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills rugby team. James aspires to become governor of New York, so Trump’s lawyers see a political move in their investigation.

In his new website, the pulpit from which Trump challenges public opinion after being deprived of a speaker on Twitter and Facebook as a result of the assault on the Capitol, the Republican has railed against James, assuring that “there is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that desperately seeks a crime, exactly what is happening ”. Trump said that the institutions in Democratic hands, such as the prosecution that James represents, “are wasting away” in their efforts to find him some dirty rags, while the residents of New York “flee [de la ciudad] in search of other much safer places to live ”, alluding to the increase in armed violence and without remembering that one of the reasons that expels residents is the serious crisis of access to housing.

In February, Trump came to call the investigation a fascist and politically motivated after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal to deliver his tax returns for the past eight years to a New York court. The newspaper The New York Times He had access to the documents and their publication did not exactly place the Republican in a good place.

