Lewandowski clarified his controversial sayings about Messi after the support that La Pulga gave him at the Ballon d’Or gala

Robert Lewandowski assured that his words were misinterpreted in the Polish environment (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Last monday, Robert Lewandowski issued a controversial comment in relation to the support it gave him Lionel messi in the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021. During his speech, the Argentine star asked the magazine France Football to give the 2020 award to the Polish striker and recalled that last year there was no award ceremony due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like your statement to be honest, not just empty words”, expressed the European in an interview with the Polish media Moc Futbolu. While, Regarding the possibility of receiving the trophy in the future, he declared: “I am not enthusiastic.”

The testimony drew attention because the Polish attacker tends to be low-key and does not get involved in controversy. In addition, because in the speech of the PSG player it was clear his intention of the deserved recognition of his colleague, something that he requested with all respect and in a gesture of appreciation towards Lewandowski, who was the great favorite in the certification of the award that was not was able to deliver in 2020.

Lionel Messi poses with his seventh Ballon d’Or (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

The controversy was so strong from those declarations of the gunner of the Bayern Munich that this Tuesday, in statements to the German newspaper Bild, he retracted and clarified: “I never wanted to express that Lionel Messi’s words were not sincere or serious. On the contrary: Lionel Messi’s speech at the Paris event, in which he stated that, In his opinion, I should have deserved the Ballon d’Or 2020, Really it moved me and made me happy“.

“With my statement, I just wanted to express that, of course, I would be very happy if Messi’s words were heard. I respect and appreciate Lionel Messi beyond measure and once again I congratulate him on winning the Ballon d’Or 2021“Lewandowski assured the half German.

“My statement, which I made in an interview with a Polish television station, is being misinterpreted,” said Robert, who also stated that his other expressions were clear. “Deep down I felt a sadness that didn’t last a day or two, but rather, and I’m glad I didn’t have a game that week at the time,” he acknowledged.

The Pole came in second place in the voting for the 2021 men’s Ballon d’Or with 580 points against the Leo 613, which won its seventh award in the traditional gala magazine delivery. The podium completed it Jorginho with 460 points.

Lewandowski, this Wednesday will start again at Bayern Munich to face Barcelona for the last day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The German cast is first in Group E, with a perfect score in the five disputed dates and has already qualified for the round of 16. While the Catalan team will look for a victory to get the ticket to the next instance.

In the current Bundesliga season, Robert is the scorer with 16 goals (3 of them from penalties) in 15 games played. While in the European tournament, he has 9 conquests and is second in the table with one less than Sebastien haller (Ajax). At 33 years old, the Polish attacker is very current and continues to be one of the best in the world in his position.

