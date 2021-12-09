Lewandowski’s dart to Messi for his words after winning the Ballon d’Or

Munich, Germany.
“It is a special night for me. It is an honor to fight Lewandowski, you were the winner of the Ballon d’Or last year and France Football should give it to you. You were just the winner, you should have him at home too ”, were Messi’s words at the time.
WHAT DID LEWANDOWSKI SAY?
Lewandowski pronounced for the first time in his loss of the Ballon d’Or. He spoke with the Moc Futbolu program of the Polish channel Kanale Sportowym, from his country, and when asked about what he felt when Messi dedicated his message to him, he was surprised as he called it false the words.
“There was sadness, I have nothing to hide,” said Lewandowski when asked about being below Messi in the vote, adding: “I cannot say that I am satisfied but quite the opposite. I feel unsatisfied ”.
“Being so close, competing with Lionel Messi… of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach. But, in fact, I felt sad and it was good that we did not have a match in the middle of the week after the gala “, considered ‘Tito’, referring to how he was affected by the fact of not being able to lift the Ballon d’Or for 2021 .
Lewandowski also referred to the words that Messi had after going on stage to collect the award: “I would like your statement to be honest, not just empty words,” he commented with a smile. “However, I am not enthusiastic,” he declared about the possibility of receiving in the future the trophy that was not awarded in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and in which he seemed a clear winner over the rest of the candidates.