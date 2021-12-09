Lewandowski’s dart to Messi for his words after winning the Ballon d’Or

“It is a special night for me. It is an honor to fight Lewandowski, you were the winner of the Ballon d’Or last year and France Football should give it to you. You were just the winner, you should have him at home too ”, were Messi’s words at the time.

WHAT DID LEWANDOWSKI SAY?

Lewandowski pronounced for the first time in his loss of the Ballon d’Or. He spoke with the Moc Futbolu program of the Polish channel Kanale Sportowym, from his country, and when asked about what he felt when Messi dedicated his message to him, he was surprised as he called it false the words.

“There was sadness, I have nothing to hide,” said Lewandowski when asked about being below Messi in the vote, adding: “I cannot say that I am satisfied but quite the opposite. I feel unsatisfied ”.