Lewis Hamilton sells penthouse in New York City for $ 50 million

Hamilton has broken a record for real estate sales in Downtown New York City!

According to New York Post, Formula 1 driver sold his Tribeca penthouse for a staggering $ 49.5 million, becoming the biggest sale of the year in the city center. The seven-time world champion acquired it in 2017, but never lived in it.

The sale of the Hamilton penthouse has surpassed the $ 49 million penthouse sold in the building where actor Heath Ledger died. Additionally, it topped the sale of another $ 45 million penthouse, located at 56 Leonard St., in the Herzog & de Meuron-designed building known as the Jenga Tower.

Hamilton still owns another penthouse on Vestry St., which he bought in 2019 for $ 40.7 million.; home to celebrities like supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

This is the luxury penthouse of Hamilton

Hamilton’s now-former penthouse occupies three floors, including a glass-walled terrace level and It has a small private outdoor pool. At 8,900 square feet, it has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two powder rooms. It also features 3,400 square feet of outdoor space and a 20-foot great room, as well as a library / den with a gas fireplace, an elegant chef’s kitchen, and a private internal elevator.

Original details in the LEED-certified building, dating from 1883, include pine-beamed ceilings. What’s more, Building amenities include a 70-foot common pool for use by all residents, a 5,000-square-foot rooftop deck, a fitness center with separate changing rooms for men and women and a steamed Turkish hammam.

And if that was not enough, the community located on 443 Greenwich St. also has top-notch neighborsas some of the residents past and present include The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebel Wilson, and Meg Ryan.

Who bought the Hamilton penthouse?

According to him New York Post, mystery shopper hid his identity at a Seattle shell company, according to property records, leaving real estate detectives guessing about a possible purchase of Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates. Compass broker Nick Gavin represented Hamilton and the mystery shopper. Two parking spaces are also included in the purchase.