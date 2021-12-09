Lidl mimics Apple’s headphones and sells them for a very low price

Lidl launches offers every week, seeking to stand out above the competition’s supermarkets. Thus, for a long time they have decided to bet on innovative products, especially in the field of electronics, such as small appliances for the kitchen or the care of clothes. In this sense, Lidl has launched a product with which it challenges the major mobile phone brands, such as Manzana: wireless headphones.

Lidl’s wireless headphones are the Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds. They have “Charging case with integrated lithium polymer battery”, “voice control function through Siri or Google Assistant” and “control integrated directly into the headphones to control music and take calls.”

The headphones, which they cost only 19.99 euros, include a USB charging cable for the charging case, ear pads (small, medium and large), as well as instructions for use and a quick start guide. It should also be noted that the “charging case can also be charged wirelessly with a mat compatible with QI technology”, and its built-in lithium polymer batteries allow “up to 4.5 hours of music to be enjoyed.”

Coffee machines and kitchen machines are a real best-seller in the German supermarket chain. In fact, the espresso machine available in pink and gray has been sold out in the virtual store; and products such as the sandwitchera, or a bakery with 16 available programs, continues to accumulate discounts on their final price.

