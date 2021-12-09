Lolita Ayala: looking for a gift for Christmas? This cost the journalist’s brand garments

Lolita ayala is one of the most recognized women in MexicoEvery year that she was in charge of the mid-day newscast on the Canal de las Estrellas television bar, she created an opinion leader.

Journalist, philanthropist and animal lover are some of the ways in which she is described Lolita ayala and now also one of the owners of an important collection of garments that are becoming more and more popular in the youth market.

After saying goodbye to the newscast’s cameras and microphones, Lolita launched her own clothing line, the collection is available through her website and there are several models available.

“For many years I had the pleasure of being with you through one of the main newscasts in Mexico. That is why I will always be grateful to them with all my heart, for having followed me during this journey ”, Ayala shares in one of the writings on her official website.

“Today the circumstances have led us to make changes, to undertake and continue to be present near you in a different way. That is why today I decide to start a new stage through an online store. I hope you enjoy this new stage. Remember that by making your purchase you will be helping people with limited resources who today need you through my foundation just to help, iap ”, he describes.

How much do the clothes in Lolita Ayala’s store cost?

Different pieces are shown on the official page, there are sweatshirts, shirts, “Bucket hat” (hat) and cups, prices range from $ 550 and $ 999 Mexican pesos depending on the collection and the pattern it has.

There’s even a name shirt “Phil Barrera”, which refers to the uncomfortable moment that the journalist spent in one of the broadcasts, when when pronouncing the name of the person who was the spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection, she had a phlegm stuck and the moment was immortalized and unleashed many memes

The most requested garments. Screenshot

There are Christmas models. Screenshot

There are also mugs. Screenshot

The new. Screenshot

