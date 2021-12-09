Los Tigres del Norte: who are the children of Hernán Hernández | Mexico | MX | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

The North Tigers is a regional Mexican music group that has more than 50 years of experience and that to this day continues to captivate the hearts of adults and young people. Due to the popularity they have, their legion of fans does not hesitate to follow each of the steps of their members.

And it is not for less, because the success achieved by this renowned band, which has won 6 Grammy awards and 12 Latin Grammy statuettes, has caused everyone to be pending and want to know more details of his private life.

Although each of those who make up the group are important, this time we will deal with Hernán Hernández, responsible for the electric bass and second voice, but not precisely about him, but about the children he has. If you don’t know who they are, then we’ll tell you about it.

Luis Hernández, Jorge Hernández, Hernán Hernández, Eduardo Hernández and Oscar Lara, from Los Tigres del Norte, pose after an interview in Mexico City on October 14, 2019 (Photo: Omar Torres / AFP)

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF HERNÁN HERNÁNDEZ?

The children of Hernán Hernández, from The North Tigers, are Raúl and Giovanni, who have followed in their father’s footsteps and they also dedicate themselves to music, but with a different style, well combine sounds to give life to Popteño, a more innovative genre to reach the new generations.

In this way, both young people, together with new talents, They have ventured into norteño music, fusing the pop genre with hip-hop, something that has liked and attracted the attention of the young public.

The reception of the style of music of the children of Hernán Hernández has been good and little by little it is penetrating the preference of the public. For this reason, the brothers are working to achieve glory, just as their father does with Los Tigres del Norte.

The second voice of Los Tigres del Norte with his sons Raúl and Giovanni, who also ventured into music (Photo: Hernán Hernández / Instagram)

WHO IS HERNÁN HERNÁNDEZ?

Hernán Hernández Angulo was born on June 22, 1968 in Mocorito, Mexico. From a very young age, he became interested in music, becoming one of the founding members of Los Tigres del Norte, along with his brothers Jorge and Rául, and his cousin Óscar Lara.

She is a singer and bassist of the group, considered one of the most representative of the Aztec country, which is characterized by singing songs based on real stories such as immigration, robberies, drug trafficking, love and heartbreak.

The members of Los Tigres de Norte are proud and happy with his horse (Photo: Hernán Hernández / Instagram)

THE NORTH TIGERS

Los Tigres del Norte, known in the artistic world as the “Jefes de Jefes”, is a regional Mexican music group with more than 50 years of experience. Their success translates into the 6 Grammy Awards they have won and 12 Latin Grammy statuettes.

His songs, in addition to being well known in the Aztec country, have achieved international success and have sounded, in addition to Mexico, in the United States and several Latin American countries, causing them to have sales of more than 60 million copies. But they have not only stood out in the musical environment, since they have filmed 40 films alongside renowned actors, who have highlighted their work.