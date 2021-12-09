Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrate today 5 years of married marriage: “Our love is indestructible” celebrity anniversary | SHOWS

They silenced those who did not bet on their love, this Thursday Magaly medina and Alfredo Zambrano They have been married for 5 years and have started their romantic relationship for 10 years. Through his Instagram, the ‘magpie’ dedicated a romantic message to the notary, about whom there was recently speculation an affair with Giuliana Rengifo.

ALSO READ: Robotín and Robotina reconcile with a passionate embrace: they confess that they will forget jealousy and insecurities

“We have been married for five years and 10 years since that day in Miami where you managed to convince me to be your girlfriend. Much water has run under the bridge since then “wrote the host of Magaly TV La Firme.

The entertainment journalist attached a video on her networks where her hand is observed next to that of Alfredo Zambrano showing her engagement ring. Following that, unpublished photographs of their long romance.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrate 5 years of marriage today: “Our love is indestructible” Video: Instagram

“It has been difficult for our stubborn hearts to accept that our love is unforgettable and indestructible and here we are in love and crazy, ready to say YES, I ACCEPT a million times more. Happy fifth anniversary my heaven ”, Magaly Medina said.

ALSO READ: “Please, Mom!”: Andrea San Martín’s 3-year-old daughter cries and begs him to stop yelling and hitting her

GIULIANA RENGIFO AND ALFREDO ZAMBRANO

Weeks ago, Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano occupied the main covers of the show after the cumbiambera Giuliana Rengifo confessed in ‘Amor y Fuego’ that she had a fleeting affair with the notary.

This caused a shower of hints from the same ‘magpie’ during his program and caused Alfredo Zambrano to go out on D-Day, in an intimate report with Magaly, to clarify that the love affair he had with the singer did not mean anything and that he was separated of the driver when it happened.