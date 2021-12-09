Man set fire to New York Christmas tree in Manhattan

A man set fire to a Christmas tree in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday.

According to the New York Police Department a subject was arrested, for which is in police custody and charged with arson.

And it is that, presumably, Suspect purposely set fire to the 50-foot-tall “All-American Christmas Tree” in front of Fox News headquarters in downtown Manhattan.

