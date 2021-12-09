Man set fire to New York Christmas tree in Manhattan

A man set fire to a Christmas tree in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday.

According to the New York Police Department a subject was arrested, for which is in police custody and charged with arson.

And it is that, presumably, Suspect purposely set fire to the 50-foot-tall “All-American Christmas Tree” in front of Fox News headquarters in downtown Manhattan.

The suspect was identified as Craig Tamanaha, 49, who is homeless and who was seen by Fox’s own security guards around 12:14 AM.

Subject was seen climbing the tree at the site known as Fox Square, on Avenue of the Americas, corner of Sixth Avenue and 49th Street, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

“The motive is not clear at this time. He is an individual who has faced some arrests in the past,” said a police spokesman.

Earlier this morning, a 49-year-old man climbed a Christmas tree at 48 St & 6th Ave in Manhattan & lit a fire causing the tree to become engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished & responding officers arrested the suspect, who has been charged for this crime. pic.twitter.com/IeYwG8B5bj – NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 8, 2021

Police reported that the man who set fire to the Fox News Christmas tree in Manhattan faces arson charges, breaking and entering, criminal manipulation, endanger others and disorderly conduct, among others.

Despite the incident, the firefighters managed to put out the fire without affecting any person or property, so no injuries were reported.

Fox News assured that it will build and install a new tree. Here we share one picture of the fire.

You may also like: