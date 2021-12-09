Manchester City defines the successor of Pep Guardiola and chooses the most coveted by all in Europe

In Manchester City they already see a future without Pep Guardiola and the board would have already chosen his successor. He is one of the most sought-after coaches in the world.

The work you have done Pep Guardiola on Manchester City it is truly extraordinary. The great debt that the Catalan coach has is to win a title at the continental level, where he has been close in the last edition of the Champions League with the final lost to Chelsea. He still has time, since his contract ends in 2023, and there it will be time to think about another coach for the Etihad team.

Nobody questions Pep nor are there any signs of immediate dismissal, but the club is beginning to look to the future so as not to be caught off guard. In fact, the Spaniard would already have in his head to finish his contract and, from there, think about other projects. That is why from England they begin to talk about the possible successor that could come to the club in the future and there is a candidate who likes the board.

As revealed by the newspaper The Telegraph, in Manchester City they already have chosen the successor of Pep Guardiola to look for him when he decides to leave. It’s about the coach of Ajax, Erik ten hag, one of the “most coveted in the world right now “, according to the aforementioned medium. The Dutchman has great credit throughout Europe for his work on the whole of Amsterdam.

Ten Hag has already sounded for various teams across the ‘Old Continent’. He was recently linked to the classic rival of ‘City’, Manchester UnitedBefore they decide on Ralf Rangnick. It has also been on the radar of PSG, Newcastle, Tottenham and even from Barcelona, but he has remained in Ajax.

The 51-year-old Dutchman could think of a more ambitious project for the future. In fact, coincidentally, his contract ends in 2023, on the same date as Pep Guardiola’s with Manchester City. The paths coincide and, although there are certain differences, for the English club it would be to continue with the same style that the Catalan was able to impose throughout these years.