Marcelo Flores gave autographs after his debut with Mexico on the rostrum!

To repay all the love that people gave him from the stands chanting his name, Marcelo Flores placeholder image decided to spend a few minutes signing autographs at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas after the game that the Mexican team they tied 2-2 against the Chilean National Team.

In the last game of 2021 for El Tri, the Arsenal midfielder made his debut with the Aztec team and the time he played showed why he is one of the great prospects of Mexico for the future, as he executed a pair of dribbles that the fans celebrated.

This whole affair with the stands began when he began his warm-up in the stadium and when people saw him they began to chant his name and ask to enter the field. So coach Gerardo Martino The people liked him and sent him to the field at 83 ‘, enough to make the precompetitive exercises worth it.

Once the match was over 2-2, Marcelo Flores placeholder image He walked to the rostrum and began to sign T-shirts and all the objects that came near him as shown in a video from the TUDN chain. Some people even went into the field to take a photo with the youth.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image militates in the minor categories of Arsenal and in addition to being eligible for Mexico You can also defend the shirt from Canada. For now he has experienced a concentration with El Tri de Martino and he had his first minutes as an Aztec team to the delight of the fans.