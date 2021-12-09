Martinoli scratches Ochoa: To be a goalkeeper in Mexico you don’t even need feet

Editorial Mediotiempo

If you already know how it is, why do you invite it? But the bad thing is that Guillermo Ochoa was not even summoned to the party of Mexico vs. Chile to end 2021 and equally he got a tremendous “very direct hint” from Christian Martinoli, the renowned TV Azteca narrator that we well know does not have the América goalkeeper among his favorites.

In the transmission of the last friendly of the year for the Mexican National Team, in which Carlos Acevedo was seen for the first time as the national goalkeeper, Jorge Campos analyzed the performance of the opposing goalkeeper, the Chilean Sebastián Pérez, who jokingly nicknamed “Carrot” because of his red hair.

The ‘stone’ from Martinoli to Ochoa

Among the concepts that he gave of some of the Andean saves and his footwork, the Immortal assured that at present “You can’t be a goalkeeper if you don’t have good footwork”, on the options of Zanahoria Pérez to remove Claudio Bravo’s position in Chile at some point, but that comment by Campos left Martinoli “bouncing in the small area” to give Paco Memo a scratch.

“You are a liar Campos, to be a goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team you don’t need your feet and you come to tell me otherwise, don’t lie, what are you talking about, “said the rapporteur to the laughter of Campos himself, Luis García and Zague.

The only day that Martinoli applauded Ochoa

It is well known that Christian Martinoli is a harsh critic of Guillermo Ochoa for his shortcomings in the high starts and his play with his feet, but the day that even the narrator “he stay quiet” for the gigantic performance of the goalkeeper was in the 2014 World Cup against Brazil, the host.