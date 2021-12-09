Match summary Napoli vs Leicester (3-2). GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

Napoli made it to the next phase of the Europa League 2021-22 after winning 3-2 to the Leicester city with a doublet of Elif elmas, but without Chucky lozano the whole game, as he left before the break due to a clash with Ndidi.

With this result those led by Luciano Spalletti climbed to the second position with 10 points and will have to play the play off of the tournament before the Round of 16, since the Spartak of Moscow is leader of Group C with the same figure, but better goal difference.

The first half was moved in the Diego Armando Maradona, with a Napoli who went to the front seeking victory with the need to win to classify, but although they seemed superior, the English managed to tie.

The Italians’ goal fell quickly, just at minute 3, when Adam Ounas took a cross shot to beat the goalkeeper in a play that starts with a ball steal in three quarters of the field.

Elif Elmas was in charge of the second goal, taking advantage of a good assist from Petagna that he only had to push to the bottom of the nets of the arch defended by Kasper schmeichel.

The first of the Foxes went to 26 ‘, when he took advantage of a rebound in the area to define alone and only had to finish for 2-1, which led to the tie at 32’ of Dewsbury-Hall, who hit a shot in the area that went to the far post of Meret.

Chucky Lozano had to go out of exchange at 43 ‘, after he stumbled alone and hit with his face on the hip of Wilfred Ndidi and had to leave the field of play on a stretcher and even with collar.

Hirving the ‘Chucky’ Lozano left the field with a collar for this terrible blow ???? Bad and bad, for the Mexican. Similar to the blow he suffered in the Gold Cup. pic.twitter.com/oyKNJxDvHh – Alan Lara (@alanlarav) December 9, 2021

The luck of the Italians changed in the second half, after The more a double at 52 ‘ to put his team back in the lead with great definition and control after a right-wing cross that crossed the entire area.

James maddison had the tie at 54 ‘, when they gave him a pass that left him alone in front of Meret, I just had to define it, but he took a shot that hit the post and left on the one hand to his bad fortune.