Max Verstappen says his opinion of Lewis Hamilton has changed, ‘and not in a positive way’

ABU DABI, United Arab Emirates – Max Verstappen said his opinion of Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team has changed negatively during their fight for the 2021 championship.

Verstappen and Hamilton have collided three times on the tracks this season. Both drivers are preparing to run the last race of the year, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the same number of points. Verstappen will be champion if there is a draw, as he has one more victory this season.

The collisions have been controversial. The first, which occurred at the British Grand Prix, substantially changed the tenor of the title fight.

Verstappen was involved in a severe crash with the barriers, produced after colliding with Hamilton as they battled for the lead on the first lap.

Hamilton managed to overcome a 10-second penalty resulting from the incident to win the race. Aside from other elements, Verstappen and Red Bull showed their anger at the way Hamilton and Mercedes celebrated the victory while the Belgian rider continued to undergo preventive examinations in hospital.

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1 in terms of victorious races. Currently, the Brit is looking to set a record this weekend with eight championships; however, Verstappen says his judgment of Hamilton has worsened compared to what he thought before the start of the season.

When asked in a teleconference by Zoom on Thursday if his opinion of Hamilton and Mercedes had changed during their battle this year, Verstappen responded: “Yes, a lot, and not in a positive way.”

2 Related

The fight for the title will be defined this Sunday. Considering the tension that has characterized this battle, there is fear that the championship will be decided with a clash.

The director of races of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Michael Masi issued a reminder of the rules prior to the race this weekend, indicating that the body can sanction drivers with deductions of points or vetoes in future races of come to rule that they have intentionally collided with their rival to win the championship.

While that might appear to be aimed at Verstappen considering his tiebreaker lead, Hamilton would only need to finish 10th if Verstappen doesn’t finish the race.

During the Zoom teleconference, a reporter made a mistake and asked Verstappen if he will “congratulate Max” on winning the title this Sunday.

Verstappen replied with a laugh: “I will congratulate myself, yes.”

When the journalist corrected himself and asked if Verstappen would congratulate Hamilton on winning the championship, the Belgian replied: “If everything runs fairly, then of course [que lo haré]”.

Follow the action of Formula 1 with races and live qualifying and practice sessions on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN family of channels. Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Sunday December 5

• Race: 12:30 pm ET Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Friday December 10

• Practice 1: 4:30 am ET | Practice 2: 8 am ET

Saturday December 11

• Practice 3: 5 am ET | Qualification: 8 am ET

Sunday December 12

• Race: 8 am ET

Additionally, Verstappen also hinted at his suspicions about the legality of the Mercedes car earlier in the season. In Brazil, Red Bull claimed that the rear wing of the vehicle used by Mercedes did not conform to the regulations, despite the fact that said part of the car passed the FIA’s post-indictment tests of legality.

“Of course there will always be reviews,” Verstappen said. “Unfortunately, we can’t go back to reviewing the car and how it was in previous races during the course of the season, because there were definitely some things going on. But, this is what it is.”

After Verstappen’s media attention, the Red Bull driver sat next to Hamilton for the press conference organized by the FIA ​​on the occasion of this weekend’s race. Verstappen’s statements about Hamilton in that appearance were very restrained compared to what he said a few hours earlier.