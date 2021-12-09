Medicine for sports and life – Juventud Rebelde

Fifty-five years may seem few if we look at human history in perspective, but if we count everything that the Institute of Sports Medicine (IMD) has done since the 1st. December 1966 to date, then the measure is different.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday the Museum of the Revolution received the workers of that center conceived by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, who celebrated an important anniversary there, in which the last two years count especially, throughout which Its specialists have worked not only to keep our athletes of all categories in shape, but to fight on the front line against the terrible pandemic of the new coronavirus.

IMD staff have been responsible for the medals and other outstanding results of the Cuban sports movement in all latitudes. At the same level as coaches and physical trainers, doctors, physiotherapists and psychologists have been part of the support on which those ippons, tackles, home runs and knockouts are based that have given so much joy to the people of this archipelago.

As a way to commemorate so many successful moments, the ceremony also recognized 80 people from different areas whose presence within the Institute has been remarkable for two and even four decades.

Since 1966, scientific development in pursuit of sport has been a priority and throughout these decades the IMD has worked despite all the difficulties, including the constant resurgence of the blockade and more recently.The pandemic is also seriously affected, challenges faced by our professionals said present without neglecting at any time the research projects that seek to continue improving sports medicine in Cuba, said Dr. Pablo Castillo Díaz, president of the IMD, during the central words of the gala.

“The Institute of Sports Medicine is an intrinsic part of the preparation of athletes, since we are the ones who make the recommendations and modifications according to the adaptive responses to the sports training process,” added Castillo.

He also said that with a view to future commitments, both multisport events and continental and world competitions in 2022, our technicians and directors, in addition to the medical triad of each of the sports, will pay attention to athletes to see their health status, their modifications during physical preparation and thus comply with the pclothes.

Present at the event were Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of Inder, and Raúl Fornés Valenciano, first vice president of Inder, who exchanged with the guests and also valued the importance of a union that dignifies Cuban sport.