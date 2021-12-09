Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot: Level 3 autonomous driving is now a reality – News – Hybrids and Electric

There is still a long way to go for fully autonomous driving in all circumstances. Although there is much talk about technology, the truth is that becoming fully autonomous vehicles has many technical and legal drawbacks. However, today is a little closer than yesterday, as Mercedes-Benz has become the first car manufacturer in the world to meet the requirements of the UN-R157 standard for a Level 3 autonomous driving system.

The German Federal Road Transport Authority (KBA) has awarded Mercedes-Benz the Level 3 homologation to the Drive Pilot system based on the UN-R157 standard, thus paving the way to offer this system at an international level – as long as national legislation in other countries allows vehicles with this system to circulate.

This means that, under certain circumstances, the driver of the Mercedes in question will be able to take care of the traffic and focus on other activities like surfing the internet, checking emails or watching a series on the car’s multimedia system without this being illegal, being able to activate applications on the central screen that, otherwise, would be blocked while driving. The Drive Pilot system will be technically and legally trained to drive at a maximum speed of 60 km / h (limited by law) on certain sections of motorway. In practice it will only serve -for the moment- to not worry about driving in traffic jams and slow traffic. Mercedes-Benz can already use the Drive Pilot system on 13,191 kilometers of motorway in Germany.

Among the devices of the Drive Pilot is a LiDAR in the car grill.

The German manufacturer says that they are already carrying out tests of these systems in the United States and China, and that it will extend the technology to other markets as soon as there is a national legal framework for the operation of this system. Germany has taken a pioneering role in this regard: with the passage of the Traffic Act (StVG) in 2017, it was the first country to create a legal basis for the use of Level 3 systems.

SAE Level 3 is the first of the six levels of automated driving capable of fully autonomous driving under certain circumstances, although a driver is still required, who must be prepared to take control of the vehicle at all times when the vehicle ask him to intervene.

The Drive Pilot system will be available in the first half of 2022 and, of course, the first to offer it (optionally) will be the best cars of the star: the Mercedes S-Class and the electric EQS. The price of such equipment is still unknown.

The system can be activated by two buttons on the steering wheel at the height of the thumbs.

The controls to activate the system are located on the steering wheel rim, on the left and right, at the level of the thumbs of the hand. When the driver activates the Drive Pilot, the system controls speed and distance, guides the vehicle effortlessly within its lane, takes into account the route (in case of carrying the navigator) and traffic signs. The system also reacts to unexpected traffic situations, being able to do a dodge dodge within the lane autonomously.

For the Drive Pilot to function properly there is a veritable flurry of technology including LiDAR sensors, ultrasonic sensors, cameras in the front and rear windows, radars of different ranges, microphones (to detect acoustic signals from emergency vehicles) and even humidity sensors in the wheel well.

For the Drive Pilot to work it needs a veritable flurry of cameras, sensors and even redundant systems.

In addition to sensor data, the Drive Pilot receives information about the road and route orography, traffic signs and traffic incidents (for example, accidents or road works) from a digital map that is updated through a connection backend and a high-precision positioning system more powerful than conventional GPS systems. The data obtained from the satellite navigation is compared with the data from the sensors and the data from an HD map that creates a three-dimensional image of the streets and the surroundings. All this commanded by a very powerful control unit that provides the necessary guidelines at the software level.

Mercedes S-Class equipped with the Drive Pilot will also have redundant steering and braking systems and a redundant on-board electrical system, so that driving is guaranteed if one of these systems fails. What if the driver does not regain control when prompted by the system? In that case, after the car has insisted several times and has received no response, the system will brake the vehicle to a controlled stop with a smooth deceleration. At the same time, the hazard lights will come on and, once the vehicle is stopped, the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system is activated and the doors and windows are unlocked to facilitate access to the interior for potential rescue teams .