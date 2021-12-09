Mhoni Vidente claims to have been the lover of a drug trafficker

The Cuban said that their romance would have occurred during his youth.

The publication of Anabel Hernández’s new book, ‘Emma and the other narco ladies’, has put several famous women in check, who have denied their ties to drug trafficking. For this reason, Mhoni Vidente decided to break the silence and, although he is not included in the book, revealed that she also had a relationship with a drug lord.

The Cuban seer spoke about the accusations against Galilea Montijo, who was linked to Arturo Beltrán Leyva, for which urged her to tell the truth.

Mhoni Vidente opens up about her relationship with a drug lord

Mhoni Vidente asked Galilea Montijo to tell what really happened, just as she did a long time ago, because the press will not stop harassing her, and it is that allegedly some media have uncovered that The Cuban was the lover of a mafia boss, who revealed his affair before dying to a friend of his.

That’s how they took me out when I was with this man, because this man’s partner, when they kill him, they ask him who the lover was: ‘Ah, well Mhoni and this one, and this one’, because everyone is going to give you the four “, he recounted.

She also related that one of her friends was the one who introduced her to the drug trafficker when she used to prostitute, a job that he later left to pursue a life of luxury alongside the boss.