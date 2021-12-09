MicroStrategy buys $ 82 million worth of Bitcoin and now owns 122,478 coins

Admin 1 day ago Technology Leave a comment 28 Views

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has added 1,434 Bitcoin to its coffers after buying the crypto asset at an average price of $ 57,477.

According to a filing Thursday with the Securities Commission, MicroStrategy bought 1,434 Bitcoin (BTC) between November 29 and December 8 for about $ 82.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 122,478 BTC.. With the recent purchase, MicroStrategy’s holdings are valued at more than $ 5.9 billion, representing more than $ 2.2 billion in earnings.

Since making its initial $ 250 million investment in Bitcoin in August 2020, MicroStrategy has gone on to buy billions of dollars in Bitcoin in separate purchases using the company’s cash on hand, in addition to sales of senior convertible notes. in private offers to institutional buyers. Although there are cases where the business intelligence firm bought the dip, some purchases followed the price spikes in early 2021, when the price of BTC was above $ 50,000.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of Bitcoin is $ 48,684 at press time, having fallen more than 25% in the last 30 days. The crypto asset has been hovering around $ 50,000 since it fell to $ 42,000 on December 3.

Keep reading:

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

WhatsApp | How to know if a contact is on Telegram | Applications | Smartphone | Trick 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

WhatsApp Y Telegram, despite being somewhat different, are still in dispute. While the first exceeds …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved