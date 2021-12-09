Mijares defends his daughter Lucerito from comparisons with Ángela Aguilar; this said

Currently we have witnessed the arrival of the new generation of artists, and that is how the children of celebrities who have decided to follow in the footsteps of their successful parents have been called, such is the case of Mia and Nina Rubín, Lucero Mijares, Ángela Aguilar among many others.

These young talents have decided to start a career either in acting, music or musical theater, however, they have constantly received harsh criticism from users on social networks, where they often compare them to each other.

Angela Aguilar and Lucero Mijares They are the young women who have received the most comparisons, there are even those who assure that both women do not have a good relationship, before this is the father of bright Star who clarified the situation.

Mijares talks about the “rivalry” between his daughter and Ángela Aguilar

During a meeting with the press, the ex-husband of “The Bride of America” ​​clarified the rumors that surround his daughter to the daughter of his colleague Pepe Aguilar, and it is that “The soldier of love” denied that there is some kind of rivalry between the two young women.

Lucerito’s father assured that there is no competition between her and Ángela Águilar, Well, unlike the interpreter of songs like “Tell me how you want” and “In reality”, her daughter has not recorded any album as a soloist.

On the other hand, Mijares assured that his daughter could not compete with someone who already has a consolidated career as is Angela Aguilar, who despite her young age and short but very successful career has achieved great triumphs, as the young woman has just recently announced, she will soon be on a tour but this time without the company of her father, brother and uncle.

Andrea Legarreta defends her daughter

As Manuel Mijares did with his daughter, whom we can currently enjoy in the new version of the Christmas carol “Silent Night” with her famous parents, too. Andrea Legarreta came out in defense of her daughter Mía Rubín.

And it is that a couple of days ago the young woman debuted as a solo singer in a concert in a famous CDMX forum next to her father Erik Rubín and sponsored by Yahir and Kalimba.

Like Lucero Mijares and Ángela Aguilar, Mine has been compared to her colleagues and some have even assured that there is some rivalry between them, a situation that the host of Hoy completely denied.

Well, Legarreta assures that his eldest daughter just met the daughter of “La novia de América” and “El Soldado del amor” when they recorded the special of La Virgen de Guadalupe and they had such a good connection that Mia assured that Lucerito “was a love.”

