Ministry of Defense: “El Paisa and Romaña died in different areas of Venezuela” | Judicial

From Brussels, the head of the Defense portfolio, Diego Molano, referred to the information about the death on the border with Venezuela of the top leaders of the FARC dissidence ‘Segunda Marquetalia’: the aliases of ‘El Paisa’ and ‘Romaña’.

Minister Molano pointed out that the authorities have determined that these two criminals stopped committing crimes due to confrontations that took place. They presented at independent events and in different regions of Venezuela.

“If from alias ‘El Paisa’, with aliases ‘Lulo’, were killed in a confrontation with explosives. And in the case of aliases ‘Romaña’, in a different place in Venezuela, confrontations would also lead to his death. This information is still being prepared by intelligence sources, ”said the official from Brussels.

Likewise, it reiterated that, if this information is confirmed, “Nicolás Maduro’s regime protects terrorists in its territory and that drug trafficking activities have become an axis of evil from Venezuela ”.

Molano emphasized that the Public Force continues in its operations to dismantle these organized armed groups and he assured that the dissent of the ‘Second Marquetalia’ plans terrorist acts in Venezuela to execute them in Colombia.

Regarding the death of El Paisa, according to an intelligence report, it would have occurred in the Venezuelan state of Apure, in the sectors of La Tigra and San Francisco 100 kilometers from the border with Colombia.

In that area, according to the authorities, there was an armed dissent camp that gathered, not only to Mexican drug traffickers, but also to Ecuadorian and Venezuelan guerrillas. This with the supposed purpose of extending their criminal activities in the region.

Continues under investigation if the coves with thousands of dollars that would have been found in the area of ​​the confrontations Among dissidents it would be one of the causes of the death of ‘El Paisa’, the former FARC combatant who decided to abandon the peace process to take up arms again.