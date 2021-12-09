Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 78 cases of COVID-19 ›Information from the Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 7, 2,904 patients were admitted, 2,359 suspects, 138 under surveillance and 407 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 17 thousand 448 samples were made for surveillance during the day, 78 being positive. The country accumulates 11 million 250 thousand 174 samples carried out and 963 thousand 347 positive.

Of the total cases (78): 74 were contacts of confirmed cases; 0 with source of infection abroad; 4 without a specified source of infection. Of the 78 cases diagnosed, 42 were female and 36 male.

17.9% (14) of the 78 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 132 thousand 704, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 78 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (1), from 20 to 39 years old (17), from 40 to 59 years old (30), 60 and over (30).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 2 cases

Minas de Matahambre: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Pinar del Río: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Artemis: 1 case

Mariel: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Havana: 8 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Cattlemen: 1 (confirmed case contact).

October 10: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Guanabacoa: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Marianao: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Plaza de la Revolución: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

San Miguel del Padrón: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Killings: 4 cases

Cárdenas: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Limonar: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cienfuegos: 1 case

Cienfuegos: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Villa Clara: 8 cases

Camajuaní: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Crossroads: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Manicaragua: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Placetas: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Remedies: 1 (no source of infection specified).

Sagua la Grande: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Sancti Spíritus: 5 cases

Cabaiguán: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Sancti Spíritus: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Taguasco: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Trinidad: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Ciego de Ávila: 5 cases

Chambas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Ciego de Ávila: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Florence: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Camaguey: 13 cases

Camagüey: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Carlos Manuel de Céspedes: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Jimaguayú: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Minas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Nuevitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Slopes: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Las Tunas: 8 cases

Jesús Menéndez: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Las Tunas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Majibacoa: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Manatee: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Puerto Padre: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Holguín: 20 cases

Báguanos: 7 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Banes: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cacocum: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Holguín: 6 (5 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Rafael Freyre: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Guantanamo: 2 cases

El Salvador: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Imías: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Of the 963 thousand 347 patients diagnosed with the disease, 407 remain hospitalized, of them 391 with stable clinical evolution. There are 8 311 deaths (0 in the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.98% in the world and 2.41% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 145 discharges, 954 thousand 572 recovered patients accumulate (99.1%). 16 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 9 of them critical and 7 severe.

No deceased patients were reported on the day.

Until December 07, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, the confirmed cases amount to 267 million 239 thousand 203 (+ 601 thousand 831) with 21 million 279 thousand 268 active cases and 5 million 284 thousand 689 deaths ( + 7 thousand 983) for a fatality of 1.98% (=).

In the Americas region, 99 million 77 thousand 651 confirmed cases (+ 121 thousand 51) are reported, 37.07% of the total cases reported in the world, with 10 million 935 thousand 899 active cases and 2 million 388 thousand 416 deaths (+ 1 thousand 848) for a fatality of 2.41% (=).