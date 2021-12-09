Miriam Germán, official who would choose to call in an emergency

The firm ENGAGE released today the results of a survey carried out to show the level of trust and credibility that society has in front-line officials of the government of President Luis Abinader.

Among the questions asked are: Which official would you put as your emergency contact? and “If all these officials needed an organ of yours to live, who would you donate it to?”

Most would donate it to Miriam German Brito. Similarly, most would put the Attorney General of the Republic as their emergency contact.

Here are the results:

On the other hand, the majority of those who responded stated that they would like to “have a cold” with the Minister of Labor, Luis Miguel de Camps, and what do you consider Milagros Germán, Minister of Culture, as the most “cool”.

“In addition to traditional studies, we do innovative and original studies”, commented Raúl Baz, Partner – Vice President of ENGAGE, emphasizing that “Pulso Social goes further, by getting respondents to think of unique situations that reflect their true feelings about the most important employees. close to President Abinader ”.

“The results shown in Pulso Social are a reflection of the opinion that citizens have about the officials closest to the President, through questions that invite further reflection,” commented Stella León, Partner-President of Engage.

Here you can read all the results: The survey

