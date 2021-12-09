MLB Mets Taijuan Walker luxury apartment sale New York

The real estate market of the ‘Big Apple’ has a new announcement as it was announced that the Department that was once rented by New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker has been put up for sale. The property is located in an exclusive area of ​​New York City.

For only $ 14.2 million, the former Taijuan Walker apartment can be yours, since it was put up for sale in recent days and is located on the Upper East Side of New York.

The New York Mets pitcher rented the property for $ 39,000 a month according to the New York Post, but now he could move into someone else’s hands and enjoy five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

Want something even more interesting? The building in which the apartment is located was inhabited by actress Priyanka Chopra before she married singer Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers.