MLB Red Sox steals pitcher from Yankees in Rule 5 Draft

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 8, the Rule 5 Draft in the Minor Leagues (MiLB) and in the selections the one that Boston Red Sox ‘stole’ a pitcher from New York Yankees. This result would be part of the Red Sox’s attempts to strengthen their pitching staff for the 2022 MLB Season.

The Boston Red Sox concentrated on adding arms to their pitching staff in their Rule 5 Draft selection opportunities, and one of the two they chose belonged to none other than the New York Yankees.

It was in the second round that the Red Sox opted to take on right-hander Brian Keller, who was selected in Round 39 of the 2016 Draft from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Keller, 27, had 11 starts in the Yankees’ Triple-A Branch in the 2021 Minor League Season. In a total of 26 appearances he achieved a 2.77 ERA (ERA).

The Boston Red Sox has ‘stolen’ players from the New York Yankees outright in the Rule 5 Draft three times. One of these is fellow pitcher Garret Whitlock last year.