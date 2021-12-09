MLB Red Sox steals pitcher from Yankees in Rule 5 Draft

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, December 8, the Rule 5 Draft in the Minor Leagues (MiLB) and in the selections the one that Boston Red Sox ‘stole’ a pitcher from New York Yankees. This result would be part of the Red Sox’s attempts to strengthen their pitching staff for the 2022 MLB Season.
The Boston Red Sox concentrated on adding arms to their pitching staff in their Rule 5 Draft selection opportunities, and one of the two they chose belonged to none other than the New York Yankees.
It was in the second round that the Red Sox opted to take on right-hander Brian Keller, who was selected in Round 39 of the 2016 Draft from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Keller, 27, had 11 starts in the Yankees’ Triple-A Branch in the 2021 Minor League Season. In a total of 26 appearances he achieved a 2.77 ERA (ERA).
The Boston Red Sox has ‘stolen’ players from the New York Yankees outright in the Rule 5 Draft three times. One of these is fellow pitcher Garret Whitlock last year.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
see more