Motagua lost the compass in the final stage of the tournament and is on the brink of the abyss in Liga and Concacaf

2021-12-09

Diego Vazquez has only one challenge to meet in Motagua, the Concacaf League, and for the third time he could stay on the road after the hit at the Nacional against Communications for the first leg. This dream was very close to ending in the previous phase, where the capitalists won the key by suffering against the Forge from Canada, as they collapsed a 2-0 lead in the last ten minutes of the first leg of the semifinals, tying with a favorable result (away goals regulation) that was enough for them to equal zero at home to access the final, however , the sensations weren’t quite good.

It was strange to see Motagua not score in the return leg against Forge, as that had only happened four times in the season and the chances were, but not the success of their forwards, which have allowed them to be the highest-scoring team in the National League (37), but that in the most important games of the campaign they have been out of tune after getting 35 points in the regular rounds, adding 10 victories and only three defeats between both competitions. However, the lack of concentration and lack of goal of the players happened in the last matches they passed high after getting the pass in Concacaf, because on Wednesday in the Motagua It was all joy to also have to dispute the semifinal key against Real Spain, so he arrived firm for the first chapter against the Machine for the National League, with the spirits to the top to take course towards the longed-for double. – 96 hours to oblivion – However, the illusion soon began to fade when he conceded the first goal of his rival at 30 ‘minutes at the service of Junior Garcia after a corner kick that the Blues looked bad at the mark, as well as at the end of the first half where Ramiro Rocca He was able to finish them off, but he screwed up. Given this, the DNA Vazquez was injected into the blue squad at halftime and as a complement they came out with another chip, which worked until the discount where they got a draw from ‘carambola’, yes, but that leaves them on the brink of elimination, as they need to win in the Morazán Stadium, a Real Spain court has not lost since February 27, to reach the eliminatory for the title. When December 8 arrived, Tegucigalpa was uncertain, the outlook did not look so positive for Motagua to achieve a favorable result in the first leg against Concacaf against Communications, although being local suggested that no catastrophe would occur … but it did.

Surprisingly, Creams hit first before the first half hour and the Motagua He responded prior to the break. In addition, the procedure was the same, the local dominated, centered and cut off any projection of the rival, but a new blunder from its goalkeeper, Jonathan rougier, who failed in the late match against Forge, condemned them to the second goal at 78 ‘that sealed the final 1-2. Motagua He went from opting for a possible double to being close to being left with nothing in a period of 96 hours, as he is forced to win in his closing games to achieve the goal; against Real Spain a triumph classifies them to the final where their staunch rival, the Olympia, while with Communications they must win by two if they don’t want to avoid extra time and subsequent penalties to win their first international title since 2007. Kevin Lopez, Inspired by the season with 15 goals between the League and the Cup, he has not stood out in the last three games of the Cyclone, like the top scorer who backed him, Gonzalo Klusener, who made unusual mistakes against Forge and the Machine. Iván López has not been as deep as usual, and Josué Villafranca continues to not measure up when he enters the field of play. Roberto Moreira (scored 1-1 vs. Cremas) and Marco Tulio Vega respond with sacrifice, but not very effectively to the opposite goal.

– What should Motagua bet on now? – The second top winner and current seed of Guatemala, on paper, is not more than one Motagua, two-time runner-up in the Concacaf League, who despite his disadvantage, has the history and quality necessary to win the Doroteo Flores crown next Tuesday. But to do this, they must have a fresh and full squad, which will not happen since they have the appointment with Real España three days before, to which Diego Vázquez will have to define the following thought: Communications or do you play with all the two keys?

Of course, history demands that the Cyclone go to war for both competitions, but this would condition staying with nothing, or would favor to win them, because in football nothing is written, but what is there are the results, two markers that must be turned around at home of two teams to which only the sky is the limit to conquer the respective tournaments.