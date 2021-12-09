Mr. Cash arrives and “Your morning” returns to TeleOnce

Teleonce announced on Wednesday night its programming and special projects for 2022 during a upfront performed in his new studios at The Mall of San Juan.

During the activity called “KickOff TeleOnce”, it was led by Celimar Adames and Francis Rosas, the vice president of sales, Yamil Ruiz, thanked the public and customers for the support, while announcing the new that will come to the TeleOnce screen .

The first announcement of the night was the start of the show “Mr. Cash’s Vault” from January 31st. The games and entertainment space, hosted by Josué Carrión, will be broadcast from Monday to Friday live from the TeleOnce studios at The Mall of San Juan.

Likewise, it was announced that during the first quarter of the year the weekly program “Habla Puerto Rico” will be launched, a project that will give voice and seek answers to the problems that afflict each of the 78 municipalities of the Island.

During 2022, the channel will continue to broadcast the most important awards in the Latin market, beginning with Premio Lo Nuestro in February and followed by Premios Juventud in July, which will be held live from Puerto Rico for the first time.

Also during the month of November, TeleOnce will be presenting the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

As a culminating part of the event, the vice president of news, Jenny Suárez, announced together with Enrique “Kike” Cruz that during the second quarter of the year the mornings in Puerto Rico will not be the same again with the launch of “Tu Mañana”.

Francis Rosas and Celimar Adamesm together with the main executives of the channel, presented the programming. ( Supplied )

“Puerto Ricans will wake up again accompanied by the TeleOnce” Las Noticias “team, in a daily format that will become the best ally of our audience, as they prepare to start their day,” said Suárez. The “Las Noticias” team is joined again by journalist Arnaldo Rojas.

“Tonight I am going to speak from my heart. This island is magical. Not because of the beautiful beaches, the incredible Yunque, or the weather. Puerto Rico is magical for its people. I arrived a year ago without knowing anyone, but the people here welcomed me like family, like a Puerto Rican. They listened to our ideas with the channel and instead of doubting, they trusted and encouraged us to carry them out. We are grateful for that, ”added Winter Horton, operations manager for TeleOnce.