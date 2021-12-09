Netherlands to buy iconic Rembrandt self-portrait for $ 170 million

A man portrays Rembrandt's piece, "The standard bearer", in a museum

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

“The standard-bearer”, a piece by Rembrandt from 1636.

The government of the Netherlands plans to purchase an iconic self-portrait by Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn dating from the 17th century.

This European country seeks the approval of its parliament to allocate US $ 170 million to the purchase of “The standard bearer,” as the work painted in 1636 is known.

The idea is that the piece is exhibited in different places before being hung in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The cultural institution will add US $ 11.3 million for the acquisition of the painting, while the Rembrandt Association will contribute another US $ 17 million.

The portrait is of the utmost importance to Dutch culture and history.

