Netherlands to buy iconic Rembrandt self-portrait for $ 170 million

December 9, 2021, 01:13 GMT

Image source, Getty Images Caption, “The standard-bearer”, a piece by Rembrandt from 1636.

The government of the Netherlands plans to purchase an iconic self-portrait by Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn dating from the 17th century.

This European country seeks the approval of its parliament to allocate US $ 170 million to the purchase of “The standard bearer,” as the work painted in 1636 is known.

The idea is that the piece is exhibited in different places before being hung in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The cultural institution will add US $ 11.3 million for the acquisition of the painting, while the Rembrandt Association will contribute another US $ 17 million.

The portrait is of the utmost importance to Dutch culture and history.

“‘The standard bearer‘ come home for good, after a journey of several centuries“said Dutch Culture Minister Ingrid van Engelshoven.

Rembrandt appears in the painting in the costume of a standard-bearer who led troops into battle in the Eighty Years’ War, culminating in the independence of the Netherlands in 1648.

“The Standard Bearer” has been owned by a French branch of the Rothschild family since 1844, and France declared it a national treasure.

In 2019, the Rijksmuseum exhibited the piece.

The Netherlands decided to make the purchase after the French state gave up its right to acquire it and allowed a sale on the free market.