Neue Galerie, German art in New York for 20 years

The Neue Galerie suddenly became famous with a record. In 2006, cosmetics entrepreneur Ronald Lauder bought the painting “Adele Bloch-Bauer I” by Austrian Symbolist artist Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) at what was then a record price of $ 135 million. And he hung it in his museum.

“This is our Mona Lisa. You buy something like that only once in a lifetime,” Lauder said at the time. “The golden lady” attracted the visitors. Sometimes there were lines of hundreds of people, and they paid up to $ 50 to see it up close.

The Lauder museum, the Neue Galerie on New York’s Museum Mile next to Central Park, turned 20 on November 16, and “The Golden Lady” remains the centerpiece and most appreciated by visitors.

“People react to the ornamental, to the gold,” Renée Price, who has run the museum since its founding, once told dpa. “It’s almost a sensation of a psychedelic LSD trip when you look at this Adele, this elegant woman in her golden armor. It’s just the fascination of that time.”

“The arrival of this painting completely changed the museum and since then it has been the centerpiece of the exhibition,” writes Lauder in the foreword to the catalog for the anniversary show “Modern Worlds: Austrian and German Art, 1890-1940,” which can be viewed. watch from November 11 and will be open until March 13.

Lauder adds that the path to the Neue Galerie actually started in the 1960s. “It was in 1968, when I was 24 years old and I met a man named Serge Sabarsky. I was fascinated with German and Austrian Expressionist art, and Serge, who He came from Vienna and lived in New York, he was the world’s greatest expert on that. “

Friends planned for decades a museum for German-speaking art in New York, found a turn-of-the-century building on posh Fifth Avenue, but then Sabarsky died in 1996.

Lauder went ahead with the project, even as the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, shook New York and the world just weeks before the scheduled inauguration date.

The multi-million dollar estate of the heir to the cosmetic emporium, who among other things is also president of the World Jewish Council, ensures the existence of the museum and the expansion of the collection, which in addition to Klimt, also includes works by Egon Schiele, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Wassily Kandinsky, Franz Marc and Paul Klee, among others.

Thus, the Neue Galerie was also able to overcome the closure forced for months by the coronavirus pandemic, and in June 2021 it was one of the last New York museums to reopen its doors -with restrictions- to visitors. It also reopened the museum’s bistro, with an authentic Viennese café atmosphere and named after Sabarsky.

“Where I travel I hear how much people appreciate the Neue Galerie,” writes the 77-year-old Lauder. “It is, after my family, the achievement that makes me most proud. It gives me comfort to know that, long after my death, people who have not even been born now will still line up to enter, taste the Sacher cake at Café Sabarsky and pour a glimpse into one of the most impressive eras of creativity in human history. “

