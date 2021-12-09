New details emerge regarding arson in a Christmas tree in NYC – Telemundo New York (47)

The 49-year-old Brooklyn man who was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a huge Christmas tree outside the building of FOX News in downtown Manhattan, he allegedly told investigators, “I’ve been thinking about setting the tree on fire all day,” according to a criminal complaint published Thursday.

Craig Tamanaha was arrested at the scene, in West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The defendant was indicted late at night on a series of charges, including criminal mischief in the second degree, a felony, reckless danger in the second degree and arson in the fifth degree, according to the complaint.

The last two charges are misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint, Tamanaha allegedly entered a restricted area in front of the station FOX News, where the huge Christmas tree was located. The tree had been lit up last weekend for the holiday season. A witness said he and Tamanaha were the only two people in the restricted area of ​​trees for 4 minutes, from 12:10 a.m. to 12:14 a.m. Wednesday. The witness said the tree was lit after Tamanaha entered.

A man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to the Christmas tree in front of the Fox News news station in New York. Rafael Pujols reports.

Police officials said the fire, which was deemed incendiary by fire chiefs, caused property damage estimated at $ 500,000 in addition to unnecessarily scaring anyone passing by due to the impressive footage.

No injuries were reported, but the executive director of FOX News MediaSuzanne Scott criticized the incident as a “malicious intentional attack” in an email sent to the entire company on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started, although authorities allege that a lighter was recovered from Tamanaha’s pocket at the time he was detained.

Videos posted by witnesses on the Citizen app showed thick clouds of black smoke coming from the artificial tree after it caught fire.

It is unclear why Tamanaha allegedly started the fire in the first place, but police had said the fire did not appear to have been arson or politically motivated. They think he acted alone.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said Wednesday that Tamanaha is known in the department and has a string of low-level arrests out of state, possibly for cases stemming from Texas and drug-related offenses. He is also believed to be homeless.

“He was issued some appearance tickets earlier this year and he did not return to court, which is something we see too often,” Shea said. “I think it’s one where he works alone. It’s all very fresh. It’s probably a bit preliminary to say what the motivation was. Was mental illness a factor? We’re looking at all of that.”

Tamanaha was released from jail pending his next hearing after the arraignment. It is represented by Legal Aid, which usually does not comment on current cases. An email request for comment was not immediately returned.

The building of FOX News, on Avenue of the Americas, lit up the Christmas tree on Sunday. It had about 10,000 glass ornaments, 100,000 lights, and it took over 21 hours to put together. Later, crews had to tear down the charred remains.

In a company-wide memo, Scott said it was fortunate that there were no injuries and that all employees working at the time of the fire were safe. He thanked the FDNY and the NYPD for their role in extinguishing the fire and arresting the suspect and promised that Wednesday’s action would not deter future celebrations.

“The 50-foot tree, which had just been lit in a beautiful outdoor ceremony Sunday night, was engulfed in flames and smoke permeated the building,” Scott wrote. “This has become a wonderful new tradition at FOX Square over the past three years. We will not let this willful and blatant act of cowardice deter us.”

Scott said that FOX News is working to install a new tree “as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark time like this” and will hold a lighting ceremony for that new tree at a later date.