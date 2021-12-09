New York attorney general seeks Trump deposition in connection with alleged business fraud – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York State Attorney General Letitia James has requested to take the deposition of former President Donald Trump by January 7, 2022 in New York, a source said.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has requested to take the deposition of former President Donald Trump by January 7, 2022 in New York, a source said.

This deposition would be part of the civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed fraud by reporting the value of certain properties to banks and tax authorities. Prosecutor James is investigating whether to file a civil lawsuit.

This matter is separate from the ongoing criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance into the Trump Organization and whether officials there participated in any tax fraud scheme. The organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was indicted, along with two Trump-related businesses.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to charges of collecting more than $ 1.7 million in unofficial compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.

Trump’s company is also charged in the case, which prosecutors have described as a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme.

To date, Trump himself has not been charged with any crime, although the investigation is ongoing. He has condemned the case, the first to emerge from the New York authorities’ two-year investigation into the former president’s business dealings, as a “political witch hunt.”

The office of Trump’s attorney, Ronald Fischetti, declined to comment.