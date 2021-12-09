New York Mayor Bill de Blasio imposes vaccination on the private sector

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced that the city will impose the vaccine on private sector workers starting on December 27. A measure against covid-19 that has no precedent in the United States and that comes months after it was applied to public workers.

“Look, this is how we put health and safety first: ensuring that there is a vaccination mandate that reaches everyone in the private sector. (…) We cannot let the restrictions come back. We cannot have closures here. in New York City. We have to keep moving forward, “said the councilor during a press conference on Monday.

Likewise, de Blasio reported that New York will require proof of vaccination so that children between 5 and 11 years old can access restaurants and entertainment establishments. And as of December 14, the vaccine will also become mandatory for all children over 5 years of age.

The mandatory nature of the vaccine has been applauded by scientists and US Health officials

“Vaccines work and vaccination mandates work, especially when joined in efforts to build confidence in vaccines, provide incentives, and improve access, as we have done in New York City. We have seen it with our healthcare workers, school personnel and public employees. Now is the time for the private sector to step forward and follow suit, “said Dave Chokshi, New York Commissioner for Health and Hospitals.

But not everyone is on the same page as the Democratic mayor. Protests followed after the vaccination was imposed on the public sector last October. More than 9,000 workers have been suspended without pay for refusing the vaccine. However, the measure was quite effective since as of today 91% of the city’s workforce is vaccinated.