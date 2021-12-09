New York prosecutor wants to question Donald Trump for fraud, according to NYT

New York Attorney General Letitia James intends to question former President Donald Trump under oath in a fraud case, according to the New York TimVes newspaper today, citing two sources familiar with the case.

The interrogation, which may lead to a complaint against Trump if James finds evidence of wrongdoing, would occur on January 7, as part of a civil investigation into his business practices, and the case is not related to another investigation opened by the US attorney. Manhattan, Cyrus Vance Jr., who will step down from office at the end of December.

The prosecutor’s efforts coincide with an investigation by Vance to determine whether the former president or his organization “Trump Organization” is involved in fraud activities, by sending false appraisals of their properties to potential lenders.

The offices of the two prosecutors, working together, are trying to figure out whether Trump inflated the value of his properties to ensure he obtained financing.

According to the newspaper, the ex-president’s lawyers could request before a judge that his client not appear on the grounds that his testimony could be used unfairly against him in the criminal investigation, which would violate his constitutional right not to incriminate himself.

In addition, they could also argue that Trump’s call to appear is for political purposes, as James has publicly announced that he will run in the New York gubernatorial election, which will be held next year.

In October, Trump already appeared in connection with a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who claimed they were attacked by the former president’s bodyguards outside Trump Tower in New York in 2015.