New York Stock Exchange for the second time will be chaired by a woman in its more than 2 centuries of history | Economy

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday appointed a new president, Lynn martin, which becomes the second woman who runs the park in its more than two centuries of history and reinforced the presence of senior executives in its dome.

Martin, 46, until now Head of Fixed Income and Data Services at NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), will replace Stacey Cunningham, who made history in 2018 by leading the world’s best-known stock market.

This was announced by Jeff Sprecher, the top executive of ICE, who in a letter to its 10,000 employees applauded the “strategic decisions” made by his management team in recent years and presented a “new generation of leaders” to face future challenges.

On the responsibility of being the 68 director of the NYSE, Martin stated: “It is an honor, especially because I understood the seriousness of being asked to fill this role as a woman and what it means to have the trust of a CEO and entrepreneur of a (firm included in the list) Fortune 500, whom I have admired for years ”.

Its predecessor, Cunningham, led the technological transformation of the NYSE, drove direct IPOs, and influenced the implementation of environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG) in the group and in its investment community.

Among the new executives is financial attorney Sharon Bowen, the first African-American member of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, who sits on the NYSE’s board of directors and will now serve as its next president.

Amanda Hindlian, the NYSE’s current global head of capital markets, will take over from Martin at the helm of fixed income and data services, which include pricing about 3 million stocks a day, Sprecher said.

Another prominent position will be Elizabeth King, ICE’s head of regulation, who adds responsibilities by overseeing the council that works with NYSE listed companies to comply with its policy of being controlled by diverse members, including women and minorities.