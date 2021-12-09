New York’s residential market is in the sights of investors

Likewise, Velazquez indicated that the rental market in Manhattan has accelerated, in January 2021, the average rents in Manhattan reached 3,000 dollars per square foot, its lowest level in a decade and below the 3,595 dollars the previous year. . These discounts, along with the prospect of a shorter trip after the pandemic, motivated renters.

New York will always be a favored market for high-end buyers for its safety and rising property values. Mexican investors know this and I believe that they will continue to be at the forefront of the main clients of the New York residential market. Maria Velazquez

Along with Canada, Mexico contributed the largest segment of international investors to the US residential real estate market in the last year before the onset of the pandemic, and now the same is expected. It should be noted that countries such as Argentina, Brazil and Peru continue to be buyers in this market.

“In fact, prices in another coveted market, South Florida, have risen considerably, which favors investment in New York by reducing the price difference between the two regions and even becoming equal in many cases. Buying a residential property in New York is a very advantageous investment, ”stated Velazquez.

María Velazquez is originally from Colombia, has almost 20 years of experience in the sector, thanks to her sales she has broken records and has quickly become one of the most recognized and distinguished agents in Manhattan. Currently, it is Compass real estate agent for Latin America, an American real estate sales company, founded in 2012, that combines the best agents with the most advanced technology and first-rate marketing.

Now is an excellent time to invest, if you want more information about real estate in New York you can call 917-769-2065 or visit the website of Compass.