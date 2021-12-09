News analysis – Abinader arrives at the Summit with good marks in the fight against corruption

The participation of President Luis Abinader in the Democratic Summit called for today by President Joe Biden constitutes another point of reinforcement in the close relations between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Abinader arrives in Cumbe with the good credentials of a close ally of North American politics, after the manifest support of high-ranking figures in the government and the Congress of that country for his anti-corruption and transparency policy.

The events in the bilateral relations between the two countries have happened one after another, in the sixteen months of the “Government of Change”.

In a preponderant way, it is striking that the president of the Giant of the North, Joe Biden, invited his counterpart Abinader to the Virtual Summit for Democracy, which is held today and tomorrow.

Biden stated in his letter that the initiative aims to discuss measures that strengthen democracy and protect it from authoritarianism, as well as combat corruption and promote respect for human rights.

Although the invitation was made known in the country on November 21 through a statement from the Presidency, the letter, translated into Spanish, on November 9 of this year, was issued on November 16 by the United States Embassy. United through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country.

“On behalf of the American people, I send my best wishes to you, and to the people of the Dominican Republic. We recognize and appreciate your collaboration in building democratic societies that respect human rights that allow all citizens to prosper, ”Biden told Abinader.

US Senators

Another shocking decision came on Tuesday when influential US senators Bob Menéndez, Marco Rubio, Ben Cardin and Bill Cassidy presented a bipartisan resolution to the United States Senate, reaffirming the importance of relations with the Dominican Republic.

Among other arguments, the senators express that the Dominican Republic continues to be a reliable and key ally in the Caribbean amid the many economic, health and security challenges that the region has faced in recent years.

Fight against corruption

The Dominican Republic was also recently included in the Anti-Corruption Strategy, which includes pilot projects with funds from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

This strategy was created after Biden established the fight against corruption as a topic of interest on June 3 of this year.

In addition, last September, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, praised the leadership that he understands the Dominican Republic has for its fight against corruption.

“We are very grateful for the leadership that the Dominican Republic continues to demonstrate, for example, in the fight against corruption, which really sets a standard for many countries,” said Blinken prior to a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic. , Roberto Álvarez, in Washington.

The country has also deserved the interest of the United States in the Clean Network, 5G security and shared economic and national security objectives, for which President Abinader met in the National Palace on November 17 of last year with the undersecretary State of Economic Growth, Energy and Environment of the United States, Keith Krach.

On September 16, Abinader also received at the National Palace a delegation made up of three congressmen from the United States, including the Dominican Adriano Espaillat, from New York, who were interested in establishing and strengthening ties between the two countries, and highlighted the good management carried out by the president in economic matters, in the fight against corruption and the management of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

On November 18, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the State Department, Marks Wells, assured that the United States government is very satisfied with how President Abinader has deepened the country’s democratic process, promoting transparency, combating the corruption and building a society in which all Dominicans can prosper.

Today Biden heads the Virtual Summit for Democracy

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will host this Thursday the start of the Summit for Democracy, a virtual event with which he seeks to strengthen democracy against authoritarianism and promote human rights.

Authoritarian governments are actively working to sow division and mistrust in democracies. The crisis we face is real, “said Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in an opinion piece published Wednesday in USA Today.

Blinken stressed that the summit, one of whose axes will be the fight against corruption, brings together a wide “spectrum” of countries, which includes “solid democracies with others that have regressed.”

On the guest list are countries around the world that the United States considers democracies, ranging from European nations like Spain and France to Israel, Pakistan and Nigeria. The meeting, however, has generated more commotion due to the absences than the presences, especially China and Russia, two great global adversaries of the United States.

In Latin America, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay are invited, among others. Regarding the way in which the commitments made during the meeting will be materialized, the US Government pointed out that it will invite those who fulfill the promises made to the face-to-face summit next year.