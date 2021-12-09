Ninel Conde disfigured by the surgeries? They ensure that one eye dances and the other stomps him | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Ninel Conde He tried to impress his followers by supposedly showing himself without filters or makeup, in a small clip, on his social networks, but the reaction of his audience was not what he expected, since they say that he is disfigured.

It must be recognized that At 45 years of age, Ninel Conde sports a spectacular body and undoubted beauty, but it cannot be denied that the physical transformation, both in his figure and in his face, has been very remarkable.

And since the users of the networks do not forgive one, They have criticized the actress after posting a video to promote her doctor who performed a skin treatment, which she was fascinated by, as mentioned.

I’m going to teach them… I just took a bath, that’s why I have red eyes and hair… skin, as Dr. Simon left me without a filter. Look at nothing else. The pore completely closed, the skin color unified. It is the maximum. Dr. Simon, I highly recommend your treatment, ”Ninel commented.

Despite the fact that Ninel was not mistaken and she really has spectacular skin, some users of the networks criticized her because she claims that she does not have filters in the video, but she is made up, in addition, her “disfigured” appearance does not look very good.

Why do they say that Ninel Conde is disfigured?

On his YouTube channel, the journalist Michelle Rubalcava placeholder image, was one of those who criticized Ninel and who assured that her face was disfigured by so many surgeries, supported by some users who compared her to “Mumm Ra”, the ancient mummy from the animated series “Thundercats”.

“Yesterday I was surprised when Ninel Conde uploaded a video where her mouth can be seen, as well as that of a duckling; his eyes, you can already see one that dances and the other that stomps, he has eyes from Guadalajara. Then the nose, one more bit and it’s gone ”, he commented.

He accepted that the actress’s skin is beautiful, but invited her to stop undergoing more surgeries because she has been disfigured.

“It is the twin of the predator”; “It looks like the Tigress of the East”; “Oh no, it was so pretty”; “It is the double of Lyn May”; “Ninel Conde is going to end up with the face of Alfredo Palacios”; “When the child sees it, he will not recognize it and the child will say: And who is this?” Were some of the comments from the users.

Rubalcava stressed that Ninel Conde undergoes so many surgeries because she is not happy with herself and feels the need to look good in front of others, but she exceeded her limits.







