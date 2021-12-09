NY police release video of murder of young Dominican in the Bronx

According to several local media, the victim’s family said that Jimenez He had informed them that he feared for his life.

In the event where the 21-year-old man died, an 18-year-old girl who was accompanying him was also injured.

The New York Police released this Wednesday a video that captured the exact moment when three men murdered the Dominican Sergio Jimenez while at the wheel of a BMW in the town of Mount eden in the Bronx , and then fled the scene.

?? WANTED for a HOMICIDE: On 12/5/21, at 10:16 PM, near E 172 St & Townsend Ave in the Bronx, a black BMW sedan pulled up alongside a parked vehicle. Three suspects then fired several shots at the car, killing one person & injuring another. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or ☎️800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ZfIUNlMw2m

“He was riding in a borrowed car and they came and broke all the windows … even he had told us that when they knocked on the door, don’t get too close to the door. It seems that they had had problems and the boy had threatened him, ”said the victim’s father.

The Dominican was declared dead at BronxCare Health System last Sunday, December 5.

The trio of suspects pulled up alongside the victims in their own vehicle, a black sedan, and fired multiple shots at the occupants of the BMW parked on East 171st Street and Townsend Avenue in Mount Eden around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, according to said the New York Post.

One of the gunmen fired through the sunroof of the sedan, another shot through the driver’s side rear window, and the third suspect got out of the car before pulling the trigger, the video shows.

