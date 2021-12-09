NYC opens applications for Open Streets and Public Space programs for organizations and restaurants

What you should know New York City community organizations, schools and restaurants can begin applying for permission for the program Open Streets, o Open Streets, and Public Space Programming, or Public Spaces for 2022, the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Thursday.

Applications for public space programming, which are free and may include arts, culture, physical conditioning or educational experiences, will be accepted until January 28, 2022. Applications for the Open Streets program is available until April 29, 2022.

To fill out the program application Open streets click here. For the program Public Space Programming visit this website.

Today we announced the launch of applications for the 2022 Open Streets (open until: 4/29) & Public Space Programming (open until: 1/28). Previously announced public funding supports the program & will help it expand into underserved parts of NYC. More: https://t.co/JdMfcHhYzl pic.twitter.com/ArYWmEr6Br – NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) December 9, 2021

Public funds

As part of the fiscal year 2022 budget, DOT received resources to help support the program. Open streets, including:

All partners of Open street Non-profit organizations may request funds to cover certain costs necessary to run their program, such as operations or materials.

DOT is fully administering Open streets in underserved parts of the city, so the benefits of the program can reach all New Yorkers

· The Public Space Programming initiative will provide programming, such as artistic, cultural, fitness or educational activities, in Open Streets and other public spaces of the DOT.

DOT will provide partners with Open streets the tools they need to succeed, like metal barriers, traffic signs or mobile furniture.

Open Streets 2022

The program Open streets New York City transforms streets into public spaces. Community organizations, schools, and restaurant groups can apply to participate. Full or partial financing is available to all partners of Open street of the nonprofit community. Educational and cultural programming will be brought to diverse communities throughout the city, with a focus on equity.

For new locations, DOT looks forward to working closely with applicants to identify resources for the safe and successful execution of Open street. DOT strongly encourages all types of partners to apply for the program.

Members returning from Open streets they just need to fill out a short application. DOT will work with returning applicants on urban landscape changes if requested, such as planters, barriers, or street redesigns. Some existing open streets will continue to operate during this application period.

Public space programming 2022

Public space programming brings events and activities to car-free public spaces by partnering with organizations that host activities. These activities can include arts, culture, fitness, or educational experiences, and are always free and open to New Yorkers of all ages and abilities. I participatedearlier previous have included The Public Theater, Street Lab, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, New York’s Chinese Cultural Center, and the Brooklyn Botanical Garden. Provider financing may be available and is based on your proposed rates. Regardless, DOT provides permitting and logistics assistance to all vendors.

New providers can apply to conduct or conduct activities on open streets, pedestrianized plazas, and other DOT public spaces. Successful respondents will be added to the public space scheduling roster and may be requested throughout the season.

The same as Open streets, the programming partners of Public space Returning will only need to complete a short application.