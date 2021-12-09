TITLE: NYC will vote on political participation of some foreigners

((ENTER))

This Thursday, New York City will vote on a bill that would give the right to vote to foreigners who are legal permanent residents. Laura Sepúlveda, correspondent for the Voice of America tells us what the proposal consists of.

((TEXT))

This proposal has been on the table for about 2 years and on December 9 the New York City Council will vote to define whether migrants with green cards for permanent residence can vote in local elections.

((Nora Moran, United Neighborhood Houses Policy Director))

"For us it really comes down to the simple concept of no taxes without representation, there are many immigrants in New York who are working here, generating billions of dollars for our economy. […] and they do not have the ability to comment on local elections and this bill will change that"

((TEXT))

This is how the policy director of United Neighborhood Houses, a pro-political representation organization, explains the measure that has an estimated 35 votes in favor, out of a total of 51 council members, which would give the majority necessary for the project to law was approved and on which some councilors have shown disagreement.

((Tweet Joe Borelli, NYC Council Minority Leader))

"Non-citizens should not be given the right to vote in #NYC elections"

((MALE VOICE NARRATION))

"Non-citizens should not have the right to vote in #NYC elections"

((TEXT))

To which are added other opinions that say that voting is one of the privileges of being a citizen, as pointed out by the president-elect of Staten Island and who announced that he will demand the project. In this regard, the mayor of New York has shown his doubts:

((Bill De Blasio, Mayor of New York))

"I want citizenship to be something that people look for very quickly whenever they can, that worries me. I am also concerned about the legal question, which is not clear, about whether it is something that can be done at the local level".

((TEXT))

If passed, New York would become the largest city to allow this population to participate and join at least 14 other municipalities in different states, which already do.

Laura Sepúlveda, Voice of America.