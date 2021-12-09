Olga Tañón confirms that Adamari underwent weight loss surgery

After his sentimental separation from Toni Costa, the host Adamari Lopez has surprised with his impressive physical transformation, which He claims it is due to incredible discipline, hard physical work and a good diet.

López’s surprising weight loss has generated all kinds of reactions, including rumors that the presenter had undergone agastric operation to get her new figure.

So far everything was simple speculation; however recently Olga Tañón would have ‘confirmed‘the passage through the operating room of Adamari, through a video that he published on his social networks.

In her Instagram stories, Tañón re-explained that she underwent a gastric bypass and when comparing her process with that of other artists, she balled at Adamari, although later she wanted to correct her mistake: “In Adamari’s case, when the gastric balloon was done, well, according to what the people who did it tell me, she also had an exercise regimen”, said.

The presenter of ‘Hoy día‘did not remain silent and through a publication on social networks he answered the singerand: “Let them say what they want about me”, he wrote next to a clip in which appears dancing to the song ‘My way of being’, played by Tañón herself.

This divided opinions among Internet users, because while some support the actress, others assure that it is not bad to undergo any surgery to help, the bad thing is to hide it and want to deceive people.

