One of the best OnePlus of the year has a discount of 155 euros

The Chinese smartphone is one of the best purchases for less than 350 euros.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is at your fingertips for 344 euros thanks to one of the AliExpress offers. The Chinese smartphone arrives with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, enough space for your tranquility. You just have to apply the coupon AECGS23 to get the best price.

If you are looking a complete smartphone with 5G for less than 350 euros, is a purchase that you must take into account. In the official OnePlus store you can find by 499 euros, you take it with an attractive discount of 155 euros.

Buy the OnePlus Nord 2 at the best price

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a beautiful design and a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. His rear is reminiscent of his older brother, the OnePlus 9, so I can only say good things about her. Looks really good, especially in the finish Gray Sierra.

Under its chassis is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 1200. You will be more than satisfied with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you can make the leap to 5G connectivity. Keep it in mind, this offer comes together 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.43 “Full HD + 90 Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W

WiFi 6, NFC and 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 incorporates 3 sensors on its rear: we met with a 50 megapixel main camera, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel target sensor. In the little hole on its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

His battery, on the other hand, reaches 4,500 mAh and has an impressive fast charge from 65W. In addition, it comes with a fingerprint reader under the screen, facial unlocking, NFC And till 5G connectivity, you will be able to enjoy the maximum connection speed.

Less than 350 euros to get a complete smartphone and very fast thanks to 5G. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a good purchase that will not be on sale forever, you have a great opportunity before you.

