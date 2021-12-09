One of the most legendary Android games is back with a totally renewed version

The mythical Super Hexagon returns to Android and now supports screens with high refresh rates, among other novelties.

There was a time when Super Hexagon was one of the most popular mobile games, with millions of downloads on Google Play, and a base of thousands of users. Little by little, this classic was falling into oblivion … until today.

Distractionware, the developer behind this and other mobile titles, has announced the arrival of a new version of the classic Super Hexagon to Android, adapted to the times that run to work perfectly on the most modern smartphones.

Super Hexagon returns with support for high refresh rate displays and more news

Those who are not too familiar with this mythical game, should know that it is a arcade puzzle and some colorful graphics, where our mission consists of controlling a hexagon, making it turn on itself to avoid that the arrow on one of its sides collide with the lines that are approaching. As time goes by, the gameplay it gets faster and more frantic, thus increasing the difficulty in avoiding collisions.

The new version of Super Hexagon is now available on Google Play, and is ready to run on devices updated to Android 11 or Android 12. The experience on folding phones and tablets has also been improved.

It also includes compatibility with devices that have 90, 120 or 144 Hertz displays for a smoother experience.

Another improvement is in the new audio engine, which produces lossless sound. And, since music is an essential element of this game, it is certainly a more than welcome addition.

To conclude, they have improved some aspects of the user interface and support has been added for new aspect ratios. In addition, owners of physical controllers such as the Razer Kishi will be able to use them to play Super Hexagon.

The new version of the game is already on Google Play, and has a price of 2.99 euros. Contains no ads or payments in-app.

Related topics: Games

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe